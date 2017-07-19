Teenager faces charges after killing seagull with rock

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges for allegedly killing a seagull with a rock at a Rhode Island beach.

Westerly Police Capt. Shawn Lacey says 19-year-old Michael Holmes, of Pittsfield, was walking on Misquamicut (mis-KWA’-mih-cuht) State Beach with friends last week when he picked up a rock and threw it at a seagull, causing it to fall to the beach.

The Westerly Sun reports the seagull was pronounced dead by state environmental officials.

Lacey says several bystanders confronted Holmes and his friends, resulting in an argument. Lifeguards broke up the fight and called police, who took Holmes into custody.

Holmes is charged with killing a protected bird. He’s free on bond and due in court later this month. He could not be reached for comment.

