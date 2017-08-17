BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of teens are taking their case with the TD Garden to the State House.

They are hoping to speak with Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh about the law they say has never been enforced.

The law requires the owners of the Garden to hold annual fundraisers in order to benefit recreation facilities in the area.

The teens discovered the TD Garden has never actually held a fundraiser. Therefore, they owe the city millions of dollars.

Since the story broke, the officials at the TD Garden have promised to give more than $1,000,000 to local rec centers.

