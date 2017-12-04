Brockton teens arrested, charged with driving stolen cars

WHITMAN, MA (WHDH) - Police have arrested two teens charged with driving vehicles stolen from a Brockton dealership.

According to police, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both from Brockton, were arrested on several charges including driving a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for police, speeding, and negligent operation. One of the teens was also charged with leaving the scene of property damage.

According to police, an officer saw a 2011 white Dodge Charger and a 2011 black BMW SE, both of which appeared to be damaged, with yellow dealership stickers, at around 3:15 a.m.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicles, but both cars sped away in different directions. The officer followed the Dodge Charger into East Bridgewater, then West Bridgewater. The driver struck a stop sign, several fences, and a fire hydrant. That operator, the 15-year-old juvenile, crashed into a hydrant on East Street in West Bridgewater and ran away into a nearby backyard.

That juvenile was later captured after a chase involving West Bridgewater Police and the State Police K-9 unit.

Police found several keys belonging to other vehicles from a dealership inside the vehicle.

Police also received a report of a truck that had been damaged on Temple Street, reportedly happening before the police pursuit.

During the investigation, a Whitman officer saw a teen who flagged down police and asked for a ride to Brockton, saying he was cold. Police, making sure he did not have any weapons, found a knife and three sets of car keys including a 2011 BMW.

That vehicle was later found near a restaurant in Whitman.

The vehicles and keys were reportedly stolen from Avon Auto Brokers in Brockton.

The teens are scheduled to appear in Brockton Juvenile Court. Because they are juveniles, their names will not be released.

