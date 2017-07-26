Teens continue push for TD Garden to comply with decades-old law

BOSTON (WHDH) — After struggling to get their voices heard, a group of teens that learned the TD Garden was not abiding by a decades-old law, which requires it to assist with the upkeep of local recreational centers. Now, their push for funding is moving forward.

The teens met with state officials Wednesday to discuss a law that they say has never been enforced. A law that could help them build a new recreational center in Jamaica Plain.

“Before today, it was very hard to reach them and do anything. We just wanted a chance to do something,” Ayub Tahill said.

The teens say the 1993 law requires the TD Garden to hold three annual fundraisers to benefit local recreational facilities, but that it’s never been upheld and their questions have been ignored.

“Throughout this entire process, we as teens have not been respected,” Lorrie Pearson said.

That tone changed slightly after Wednesday’s meeting with state officials.

“They didn’t seem like, ‘yeah we’re not going to give this to you,’ they were very supportive,” Mabel Gondres said.

“First they have to do a lot of homework and realize what was actually done and be very specific. This isn’t something that’s going to happen overnight,” Tahill said.

The DCR issued a statement that said:

“We will continue to work to identify a resolution that satisfies the legislative requirement.”

