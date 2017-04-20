Teens in Hudson come to aid of lost child

HUDSON, MA (WHDH) - A group of teens are getting a huge thank-you from Hudson Police after helping a 5-year-old boy who got lost in the woods.

Police say the teens were out playing when they came across the child who was all alone.

The child said he was lost, so the group stopped playing and helped him.

Police arrived on scene just as the teens were walking the young boy to safety.

The department's Facebook post is below:

