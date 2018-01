REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A group of teens in Revere spent their snow day helping others.

Members of the city’s Junior ROTC program hit the streets to shovel out those unable to do it themselves after Thursday’s nor’easter.

Despite the arctic temperatures, the teens said they were more than happy to help.

The teens helped shovel out residents at more than 40 homes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)