Teen’s tuba passion inspires classmates

Louisville, KY (WHDH) — High school junior Jordan Stewart loves one thing above all else, the tuba.

For awhile, Jordan only had a paper drawing of his favorite instrument.

He was overjoyed when the paper tuba was replaced with a tuba ornament.

He now uses it to entertain his classmates at lunch.

And this year Jordan finally got to join the band.

“I’ve learned so much about myself, so much about what I want to do,” said friend Gabriel Agrinsoni. “I just figured out that I want to be in music therapy and a big part of it was due to him.”

