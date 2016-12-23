Teen’s wish granted to play with Boston Pops

BOSTON (WHDH) - A shining star, playing with the Boston Pops.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised a local teen on Friday.

He is a tuba player and has been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

He says playing the tuba is therapy for his lungs.

And on Friday his dream came true on a special stage, as he played with the Boston Pops.



