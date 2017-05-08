Teller robbed by South Boston suspect recounts ‘terrifying’ robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect accused of killing two doctors in their South Boston penthouse has a criminal past and 7News spoke with the bank teller he robbed three years ago.

Bampumim Teixeira was arrested after he robbed a Citizens Bank in Downtown Crossing twice, in 2014 and 2016.

Marcia Camarata was working as a teller when Teixeira robbed the bank in 2014. She said he came up to her window and told her to give him money “or else I’m gonna start shooting people.” Camarata said she gave him as little money as she could.

“I’ve had a couple of robberies in my career but I never had anyone say they’re going to shoot up the people in the lobby,” said Camarata, who is now retired after working as a bank teller for more than 15 years. “That was pretty terrifying.” Police said despite his threat, Teixeira never showed a gun.

Two years later, Teixeira robbed the same bank. He admitted to both robberies after police caught him and said he knew he was wanted from seeing his picture on the Massachusetts State Police website.

“It’s amazing that he would go from robbing a bank to doing something like this,” said Camarata.

