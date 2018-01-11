Temperature expected to plunge below freezing by kick-off for Saturday’s play-off game at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The temperature is expected to plunge below freezing by kick-off for Saturday’s play off game at Gillette Stadium between the Patriots and Titans.

The New England Patriots said they are not concerned about the temperature and will be ready for anything come game time.

Some have speculated about the Patriots having an advantage over the Tennessee, Titans because they are more accustomed to playing in the cold. But Patriots players said they are not counting on that.

A flood watch is also expected to be in effect throughout Massachusetts between Friday-Saturday morning.

The temperature during the pre-game, tailgating activities in Foxborough is expected to remain around 29-degrees. Kick-off is expected to be about 26-degrees, and by the end of the game, 22-degrees.

