Tempers flare at Hernandez double-murder trial as judge, defense attorney lock horns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tempers flared Tuesday at the Aaron Hernandez double-murder trial, which is now in its fourth week.

With the jurors excused from the courtroom, defense attorney Jose Baez vehemently complained that Judge Jeffrey Locke was yelling at him in front of the jury.

“You want to take me into your office and rip me a new one, by all means do so,” Baez said. “But not in front of this jury, especially not when this man’s life is on the line. I don’t want to be a part of that.”

Locke responded to Baez, saying he “would be happy” to tell the jurors that he did not direct his comments at any particular attorney. Locke told jurors that the attorneys are outstanding and not to hold his exasperations against them.

Meanwhile, two reluctant witnesses took the stand, both of whom were friends of Hernandez.

Police say they were in the car with Hernandez when he allegedly shot Alexander Bradley in the face, tossed him out of the car and left him for dead in Florida in Feb. 2013.

Both men testified that they could not remember anything regarding the alleged incident.

Jurors also heard from a Florida detective, who testified that even with a gunshot wound to his face, a hospitalized Bradley would not tell police who shot him.

