Ten Commandments monument destroyed in Arkansas

Little Rock, AR (WHDH) — A Ten Commandments monument was smashed to pieces not even 24 hours after it was placed on the state capitol lawn in Arkansas.

After years of controversy and debate, the monument went up Tuesday but police say 32-year-old Michael Reed then drove into it early Wednesday morning.

Reed streamed the crash on Facebook.

He said he did it because the government should not represent one religion.

A replacement is already in the works.

