Tennessee Gas agrees to pay state for pipeline expansion

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The company that wants to expand a natural gas pipeline through state land in Berkshire County has agreed to pay $1.2 million for the right.

The agreement announced Thursday settles a lawsuit brought by Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co., a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, which wants an easement through Otis State Forest in Sandisfield to expand an existing pipeline.

The settlement includes $300,000 for the Department of Conservation and Recreation to identify and acquire additional conservation land in the vicinity; $300,000 toward mitigation and improvements to Otis State Forest; $40,000 for the fair market value of pipeline easements; and an additional $640,000 for environmental monitors and other mitigation.

The federally-approved Connecticut Expansion Project extends existing pipeline infrastructure in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, adding four miles of new underground pipeline in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)