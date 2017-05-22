Tennessee man uses surfboard to save family from flooding

Portland, TN (WHDH) — People trapped in Tennessee flooding got a surfboard save.

A Tennessee man made a dramatic rescue of his in-laws.

They were stranded on the roof of their home during Friday’s flash floods.

The man grabbed his surfboard and paddled to his in-laws.

“I just wanted to get them off the roof, that was it,” said Greg Jones, “by any means necessary I wanted to get them off the roof and over there.”

Homes were damaged, cars floated away and most of the area was underwater.

Jones’s father-in-law says he is thankful to come out alive.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)