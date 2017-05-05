Tennessee man’s name is Darth Vader

Memphis, TN (WHDH) — A doctor in Tennessee has gone to the dark side with his unusual name.

He name is Darth Vader Williamson.

Darth’s parent’s, naming him after the iconic Star Wars villain.

He says that while he was made fun of at first for the name, he has grown to like it.

“The name is famous within itself,” said Darth. “I’m just a carrier of the name. But people want to associate a face with it other than the character Darth Vader, so that’s me.”

Darth says his favorite sci-fi movie is Alien, not Star Wars.

