Tennessee toddler shot in head while riding in car has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A toddler who was shot in the head while riding in a car with her mother and brothers in Tennessee has died, police said Wednesday.

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said 2-year-old Laylah Washington has died after she was shot Sunday night.

The girl’s mother told officers that a car nearly hit her in a parking lot while she waited for her sons to leave work. She yelled at the driver, who yelled back something inaudible, police said.

After her sons got into her car and they left, the woman realized she was being followed and then heard shots, police said.

Brownlee said the girl was the only one hit and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“Laylah was my life,” the girl’s mother, Leslie Washington, told The Commercial Appeal.

No arrests have been made. Police said they were looking for a black Chevrolet Impala.

Police Director Michael Rallings said he was disgusted by the shooting and asked anyone who has information to contact authorities.

“Someone knows who committed this heinous crime, and I urge you to do the right thing,” Rallings said in a statement.

