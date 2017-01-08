Tension between US secret service and Trump’s private security team

WASHINGTON (NBC) - The head of the U.S Secret Service is countering reports of tension between his agency and President-elect Trump’s private security team.

Director Joseph Clancy said the two entities have very different missions and do not interact.

He also said the Secret Service has their own plan to protect the President-elect.

“We have the mandate, and only the secret service has that authority to protect these individuals,” said Clancy. “And we only work with the law enforcement partners. This group that you’re referring to, they’re not in any of our meetings, in advance meetings, or not armed. They’re more of a staff function than a security function.

Clancy said protecting Trump’s large family requires more personnel but is no different than guarding any other first family.

