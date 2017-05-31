Testimony resumes Wednesday in trial of man accused of killing Bella Bond

BOSTON (WHDH) - Testimony is set to resume on Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing Bella Bond.

Lawyers are making their case against Michael McCarthy, who is charged in the 2015 death of his former girlfriend’s daughter.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand on Wednesday and emotions are once again expected to run high.

There was tearful testimony from the first witness called against Michael McCarthy on Tuesday.

That witness, Bonny Flynn, was walking her dog on Deer Island. She told jurors she found a bag with the child’s remains inside.

Prosecutors say McCarthy, who was living with Bella’s mom, Rachelle Bond, killed the girl in her bed. Then prosecutors say McCarthy kept Rachelle hostage in a heroin-induced haze.

Police also arrested Rachelle, accusing her of helping dump her child’s body in the water. Defense attorneys say she cut a deal that gets her out of jail when McCarthy’s trial is over, a deal they say allows her to get away with murder.

Bella Bond was known for months only as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her after her body washed up on Deer Island. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

During opening statements Tuesday, McCarthy’s lawyer, Jonathan Shapiro, rejected the prosecution’s claim that McCarthy killed the girl because he believed she had become possessed by a demon.

Shapiro said it was the girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, who wrote about children possessed by demons.

Prosecutor David Deakin told jurors that Bond told authorities she saw McCarthy beating her daughter in the stomach.

“She just died. It was her time. She was a demon.” McCarthy allegedly told Bond, Deakin said to jurors.

Deakin also explained to jurors that McCarthy showed no sign of concern for the child when he was interviewed by police.

