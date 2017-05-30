Testimony set to begin in trial of man accused of killing Baby Doe

BOSTON (AP) — Testimony is set to begin in the trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl whose image was shared by millions of people through social media after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

Opening statements in the trial of Michael McCarthy are scheduled Tuesday, followed by testimony from witnesses.

McCarthy is charged in the 2015 death of his former girlfriend’s daughter, Bella Bond. The girl was known only as Baby Doe for months as authorities struggled to identify her.

A composite image of the girl was shared widely online.

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, pleaded guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of her body. She’s expected to testify against McCarthy.

McCarthy has denied killing the girl.

