TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A boy reported missing by Tewksbury Police Tuesday morning was found.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Tewksbury Police announced a missing five-year-old boy near the area of Tomahawk Road.

Tomahawk Road borders Pine Hill Cemetery in Tewksbury and a stretch of woods.

