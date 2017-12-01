Tewksbury Police arrested woman accused of stealing several packages off doorsteps

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they arrested a woman accused of stealing several packages off doorsteps throughout the town on Monday.
The woman, identified by police as 30-year-old Jacquelyn Veronica Suazo of Lawrence, was set to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.
Suazo was seen on home surveillance video stealing four packages. She used a silver or grey vehicle to transport the packages.
Suazo, who appears to be pregnant in surveillance video, was staying at a shelter in Lawrence.
Police said they are working on a search warrant for her room at the shelter.
RELATED: Tewksbury police seek woman in string of package thefts.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)