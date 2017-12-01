Tewksbury Police arrested woman accused of stealing several packages off doorsteps

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they arrested a woman accused of stealing several packages off doorsteps throughout the town on Monday.

The woman, identified by police as 30-year-old Jacquelyn Veronica Suazo of Lawrence, was set to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.

Suazo was seen on home surveillance video stealing four packages. She used a silver or grey vehicle to transport the packages.

Suazo, who appears to be pregnant in surveillance video, was staying at a shelter in Lawrence.

Police said they are working on a search warrant for her room at the shelter.

Package Theft Update: The suspect has been arrested and is in custody. A press release will be issued with the details this afternoon. TPD2 — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) December 1, 2017

