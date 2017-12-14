Tewksbury police mourn unexpected death of beloved K9 officer

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are mourning the loss of a beloved K9 officer after the dog passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

Officials say “Geox” passed away at Cummings Veterinary Medical Center after an undetected inoperable cancer was discovered on his spine.

Officer Al Piccolo and his family were by Geox’s side at the time of his passing, police said.

Geox served alongside Piccolo for more than six years. Police said Geox was instrumental in many of the department’s operations, investigations, and arrests during that time.

Geox was laid to rest Thursday at Hillside Acre Animal Cemetery in Methuen alongside other police K9’s.

