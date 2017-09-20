Tewksbury police seek to ID trucker involved in hit-and-run crash with school bus

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck driver that was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a school bus on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the driver of a white 18-wheel tractor trailer struck the bus at the intersection of Main Street and Victor Drive around 8:30 a.m.

They say the truck, which has two blue stripes, fled the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 978-851-7373.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)