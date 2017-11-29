Tewksbury police seek woman in string of package thefts

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are searching for a woman who they say stole four packages off doorsteps in the town on Monday.

Police say the suspected thief appeared to be pregnant and stole the packages after they were delivered.

The woman may be driving a silver or grey vehicle, according to surveillance images released by police.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information on the thefts is asked to contact police.

Package theft video. The female suspect appears to be pregnant. If anyone has any information, please call TPD. TPD2 pic.twitter.com/51t22kC87C — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 29, 2017

Package thefts (4) occurred in Tewksbury on 11/27. Items were taken off of doorsteps after they were delivered. If you have any info or can identify the female depicted, please call TPD. TPD2 pic.twitter.com/WPUv8ChYIE — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 29, 2017

Package Theft Update: The female suspect was operating this vehicle. Please call TPD if you have any information. TPD2 pic.twitter.com/VYj38Xtknp — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 29, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)