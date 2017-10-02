Tewksbury woman among those killed in Las Vegas concert shooting

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A woman from Tewksbury was killed Sunday night when a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers across the street, leaving the Massachusetts community gripped in grief.

Rhonda LaRocque was one of 58 people who were killed when authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock unleashed a hail of bullets on a about 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival show.

LaRocque’s mother told 7News that she was shot in the back of the head and died immediately. She said Rhonda’s husband, who was with her at the show, called to report the tragic news.

The couple’s child was with them at the concert, but left with another adult before the gunfire erupted.

Rhonda was described as the “heart and soul” of the family. Many neighbors say they are struggling to comprehend LaRocque’s tragic death.

At least 515 others were injured in the shooting.

