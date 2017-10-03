Tewksbury woman among those killed in Las Vegas Strip concert shooting

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A Tewsbury woman lost her life Sunday night when a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers across the street, leaving the Massachusetts community gripped in grief.

Rhonda LaRocque, 41, was one of the 59 people killed when authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock unleashed a hail of bullets on about 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival show.

LaRocque’s mother told 7News that she was shot in the back of the head and died immediately. She said LaRocque’s husband, who was with her at the show, called to report the tragic news.

The couple’s child was with them at the concert but left with a family friend before the gunfire erupted.

LaRocque was described as the “heart and soul” of the family. Many neighbors said they are struggling to comprehend her tragic death.

In a statement, LaRocque’s aunt, Gloria Murdock, said: “Rhonda emanated love and touched so many lives. She was all things to all people and loved her family. She will be greatly missed.”

At least 527 others were injured in the shooting.

