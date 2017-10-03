Tewksbury woman killed in Las Vegas remembered as perfect daughter, wife, mother

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A Tewksbury woman lost her life Sunday night when a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers across the street. Her family is now left to mourn the unexpected loss of life as they struggle to make sense of the horrifying act that claimed 59 lives and injured 527 others.

Rhonda LeRocque, 41, was killed when authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock unleashed a hail of bullets on about 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival show.

Priscilla Champagne says LeRocque was the perfect daughter, wife and mother. She was said to be the heart and soul of their family.

“You had to know her. You just had to know her to love her like we do. She was one in a million,” Champagne said of her daughter.

For Champagne and her sister, LeRocque loving nature is the exact legacy they want her to leave behind.

“She was a loved woman. She set the bar real high. She was perfect in every sense of the word,” Champagne said.

LeRocque went to the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with her husband Jason, her daughter and her father-in-law. LeRocque’s father-in-law and daughter left the show early, just minutes before Paddock opened fire.

“They went back to the hotel room. And during that next set it all happened. I’m just grateful that Jason didn’t get killed, that Ally was safe and that she didn’t have to see that happen to her mom,” Champagne said.

As they begin to plan her funeral, LeRocque’s family is holding onto each other for strength, struggling to understand a world that would take away someone so loved.

“Should I have to worry about where my family goes in this country? Do we have to stay home now? Not participate in the things we enjoy,” Champagne said.

LeRocque’s family says their deepest comfort in all this cruelty comes from her faith. She was a devout Jehovah’s Witness, who her family says will certainly live on.

“The Bible promises a resurrection. And my faith tells me she’ll be there because she’s worthy of it,” Champagne said.

Champagne says LeRocque’s husband is still in Las Vegas, trying to explain the tragedy to his daughter.

