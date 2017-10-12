Tewksbury woman killed in Vegas concert massacre described as ‘happy, caring, self-sacrificing’

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A friend of a Tewksbury woman killed in the Las Vegas massacre spoke publicly Thursday morning as family members prepare for a memorial service, describing her as the “happiest, most caring, sweet and self-sacrificing person you will ever know.”

Rhonda LeRocque, 42, was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Ken Ball read a statement prepared by LeRocque’s husband of 21 years and father of their 6-year-old daughter. Her husband, Jason, was at the concert with her when bullets began raining down from the 32nd floor of the hotel across the street. They had just dropped their daughter off with her grandfather.

“Rhonda was a beautiful loving mother and wife,” Ball read. “Ally and our entire family meant the world to her.”

LeRocque’s service is planned for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School. It will be preceded by a wake on Friday afternoon at the Nicholas Funeral Parlor in Wilmington.

