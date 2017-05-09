Texas church targeted with racist graffiti

GALVESTON, Texas (WHDH) — Vandals spray-painted slurs and phrases like “White Power” all over the church and on cars in the parking lot. Senior Pastor David Gomez, of New Life Fellowship, said he does not know why someone would target his church.

“For them to have the audacity to come and do it to our new building, who would do this?” said Homez.

The pastor said he intends to put up a security camera.

