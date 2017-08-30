Texas couple gives free haircuts to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

HOUSTON (WHDH) - In the wake of the disaster in Texas, two Houston hairstylists have found a way to give back.

Cedric Graham and Katie Richmond are providing free haircuts to evacuees taking shelter at the Houston Convention Center after Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters forced them from their homes.

The pair says they are doing it to help the victims feel good about themselves after losing everything.

“You’re taken out of your home. You’re put into a place that’s unknown to you, and you just want to feel something that feels familiar to you, even if it’s just getting a haircut. It’s something that you normally do and it just feels good,” Richmond said.

