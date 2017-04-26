Texas deputy stops wrong-way driver on major highway

HOUSTON (WHDH) — A quick-thinking deputy in Texas managed to stop a driver going the wrong way on a major highway.

The car was seen going northbound in the southbound lanes early Sunday morning. Mark Herman, the constable for Precinct 4 in Harris County, said the deputy got far enough ahead of the wrong-way driver and deployed spike strips.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if you were in the 249 Beltway area, one of our deputies probably saved your life,” said Herman.

The deputy pulled over and stood on the highway, blinking his flashlight at the driver. Police said the driver stopped just a few feet away from the spike strips. The driver was given a field sobriety test and allegedly failed. He was arrested and charged with his second DWI.

Herman said if you encounter a wrong-way driver, get out of the way as quickly as possible and call 911.

