EULESS, Texas. (WHDH) – A fire department in Texas got into the holiday spirit with a festive light show.

The Euless Fire Department from Euless, Texas uploaded a video light show Friday. The video shows four emergency vehicles lighting up in time to holiday songs by Tran-Siberian Orchestra and Boyce Hawkins.

The department said in the Facebook post that they are “not very skilled at singing, or dancing,” so they decided to put on the epic light show.

Euless Fire Department also shared a similar video last year to the song, “Carol of the Bells” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which received over 45,000 views as of Friday night.

Check out the light show in the video below:

