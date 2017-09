A Texas firefighter found his fiancee’s wedding dress hanging inches from the flood waters in their home, completely dry.

It was the only item in their house that was not soaked.

The water was waist deep in their house but the dress, which was hanging inside of a garment bag, did not have one stain.

