Texas gas pipeline explosion caught on camera

Hansford County, Texas (CNN) — A scary sight for residents of one Texas County and it was all caught on police dash cam video.

Officers were traveling on Highway 207 in Hansford County Monday night when a natural gas pipeline exploded.

The pipeline is part of a gathering station maintained by DCP Midstream.

Officials say the blaze is now under control and will burn itself out.

Once the fire ends, crews will begin fixing the pipeline.

No injuries have been reported.

Watch the video above for footage of the explosion.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)