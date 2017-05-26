Texas governor cracks joke about reporters at gun range

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is drawing criticism for cracking a joke about reporters at a gun range.

Abbott took some target practice Friday, after signing a bill reducing fees for state handgun licenses. The San Antonio Express-News reported that when he was given his target sheet, Abbott joked, “I’m going to carry this around in case I see any reporters.”

The quip came days after Montana Republican Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault when he was accused of body-slamming a reporter the day before he was elected to Congress.

Abbott’s joke drew a rebuke from the national gun control advocacy group Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which called it “dangerous and out of line.”

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

