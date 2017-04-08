Texas man arrested after hitting officers with car

Lubbock, TX (WHDH) — A 24 hour manhunt in Texas has finally ended.

After an exhaustive search, police found and arrested ‘Carlos Martinez’ on Friday.

This happening one day after they say he drove his SUV into three officers.

After an argument triggered by Martinez’s eviction, authorities say he drove into the officers and then ran from the scene.

The officers are recovering from their injuries.

Martinez is now in custody. Police say they expect his bond to be set at half a million dollars.

