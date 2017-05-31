Texas man arrested to driving with toddler on motorcyle

Liberty County, TX (WHDH) — A Texas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant but could now face child endangerment charges because of a picture.

The picture shows Anthony Welsh riding a motorcycle with a toddler tucked in front of him.

The man who took the picture said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. Although many on social media are calling for charges to be filed, the man who took the picture said he just wants Welsh to learn his lesson.

“I’m not looking to get the guy thrown in jail,” said the man, “but he needs to get the hint the child’s life is in danger.”

Capt. Ken Defoor of the Liberty County Sheriff’s office spoke out about the incident saying, “It’s just a very ill thought out decision to put a child in that position. If the motorcycle went down the child is a goner.”

Defoor says investigators are talking to witnesses who may have seen Welsh driving with the toddler.

It is illegal for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.

