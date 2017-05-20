Texas man pleads guilty, gets prison in 2004 Somerville rape

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a Texas man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at knifepoint more than a decade ago.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Christopher Carney, of Austin, Texas, was sentenced to 12 to 15 years behind bars Thursday after pleading guilty to rape and kidnapping charges.

Authorities say the woman was walking to her Somerville home in 2004 when Carney held a knife to her throat and ordered her to a parking lot where he handcuffed her to a dumpster and assaulted her.

Prosecutors say the case had remained unsolved until last year. Carney was convicted in Texas of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl and sentenced to seven years’ probation in 2009. His DNA profile was later matched to evidence obtained from the Massachusetts victim.

