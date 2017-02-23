Texas man tased at courthouse after making threats

Houston, TX (WHDH) — Deputy constables tased a man outside of a Texas courthouse on Wednesday.

Investigators say the man was rambling outside of the courthouse in Downtown Houston, threatening to blow stuff up.

Authorities reportedly used the taser so they could take him into custody.

They have not released any information about the man.

He was taken in for a mental health evaluation.

