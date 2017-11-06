Texas mass shooting reignites gun control debate

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — After a gunman killed 26 people in a mass shooting at a Texas church, lawmakers are debating what should be done to prevent another tragedy.

President Donald Trump, on a visit to Japan as part of an Asia trip, said the gunman was a “deranged individual.” After offering his thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families and those injured, Trump said mental health was to blame in the mass shooting.

“I think you have a mental health problem here. Based on preliminary reports, this was a deranged individual,” said Trump. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) agreed that mental health was to blame for the deadliest mass shooting in his state’s history.

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) disagrees. He called the Texas shooting “domestic terrorism” and said he will continue to press House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) for at least a debate on the issue of gun control. Proposed topics include universal background checks and closing the gun show loophole.

“These weapons of war do not need to be on our streets,” said Moulton.

According to CNN, Texas gunman Devin Kelley bought the rifle used in the shooting at a sporting goods store in San Antonio. On the paperwork, he reportedly lied about being court-martialed while in the Air Force. Legally, this would have prevented him from getting a weapon.

On the issue of mental health, Republicans in Congress have proposed a cut of $250 million to mental health services for the 2018 budget.

