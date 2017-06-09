Texas police officers buy air conditioner for elderly man

FORT WORTH, Texas (WHDH) — Police officers in Fort Worth, Texas purchased an air conditioner to help an elderly man whose hot was too hot.

The 95-year-old man called 911 earlier this week, telling police he was sleeping on his porch because it was too hot inside his house.

“His main AC unit was out, his central unit was out and window units were also out, so my partner and I decided to go to Home Depot and pick him up some new window units,” said Officer William Margolis.

Managers and employees at the Home Depot were so touched by the officers’ idea that they chipped in $150 toward the purchase. The man said he appreciates what the officers did for him.

