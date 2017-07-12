Texas police officers sickened by toxins in their SUVs

AUSTIN, Texas (WHDH) — Several police officers in Austin, Texas were hospitalized after they got sick from toxins in their patrol SUVs.

The Austin Police Association said some vehicles were emitting high levels of carbon monoxide. In the last six days, five officers were hospitalized.

“From what I understand, these officers were tested and they had double and triple the amount of carbon monoxide in their system than they’re supposed to have,” said Ken Casaday of the Austin Police Association. He said the city should consider suing the Ford Motor Company.

The Austin Police Department pulled 30 vehicles from its fleet.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)