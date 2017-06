Harris County, TX (WHDH) — Investigators in Texas have seized one millions dollars worth of meth in kid-friendly packaging.

The lollipops may look like tasty treats but investigators say they are filled with methamphetamine.

The so called candy is highly dangerous and addictive.

Detectives say each of the lollipops can go for 20 to 40 bucks.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)