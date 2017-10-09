Texas Tech University police officer reportedly shot, killed; search underway for shooter

LUBBOCK, Texas (WHDH) — A lockdown is in effect on the campus of Texas Tech University after a reported active shooter on the grounds.

According to the university’s Twitter account, a shooter was reported at the Texas Tech University police department, and a shooter was at large.

According to CNN, a university police officer was shot and killed, and the search for the shooter is ongoing.

Students were asked to take shelter while authorities responded to the threat.

