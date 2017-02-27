Texas teen drives car off roof of parking garage

HOUSTON (WHDH) - A Texas teenager is lucky to be alive after police said he drove his car off the roof of a parking garage.

Police said the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The car then crashed through the roof of a plumbing and hardware store.

The driver was found inside the store after climbing out of his car. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)