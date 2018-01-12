Texas truck takes dangerous plunge off bridge, strikes car

(WHDH) — One person was injured after a tractor-trailer plunged off a Texas highway onto a busy intersection below.

Police say the driver of an SUV struck the back of the truck, which jacknifed.

That tractor-trailer plunged off the bridge and onto a highway below, striking a white sedan.

The person in the car struck by the big rig was able to escape the vehicle and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)