Texting driver flips car into parked vehicle, police say

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Mansfield say a woman who flipped her car onto parked vehicle Friday morning was texting while driving.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to a report of crash on School Street and found a car resting on its side against another vehicle in a driveway.

Police say the woman, 20, was not injured in the crash. They say the driver left the road, struck a parked car, rolled over and then came to rest against another car.

The woman was cited for impeded operation. She was not identified.

