The Latest: Congressman has 3rd surgery after shooting

In a photo from Tuesday, June 13, 2017, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., far right, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., comments on health care for veterans during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Republican Congressman Steve Scalise has been undergoing a third surgery after he and others were shot at a baseball practice by a man hostile to the GOP.

The Louisiana lawmaker, who is the No. 3 Republican in the House, remains in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He was shot in the hip in the Wednesday morning incident and the bullet fractured bones and injured internal organs, causing severe bleeding.

It was unclear whether he had emerged from surgery as of mid-day Thursday. The hospital did not immediately provide an update, but lawmakers were informed at a meeting Thursday morning that Scalise was in surgery.

President Donald Trump spoke at the White House, saying Scalise’s condition is more difficult than initially thought.

