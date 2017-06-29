The Latest: Indiana mother sentenced for killing children

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of an Indiana woman who admitted to killing her two children (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

A judge has ordered an Indiana woman who admitted to fatally smothering her two children to undergo mental health treatment before going to prison under a 130-year sentence.

An Elkhart County judge ordered the sentence Thursday for 30-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne in the deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor. She pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two murder counts.

Pasztor abducted her children Sept. 26 from their custodial grandparents’ home, prompting an Amber Alert. Their bodies were found the same day inside a car in Elkhart, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Fort Wayne.

Pasztor is also charged in the September shooting death of a former neighbor, 66-year-old Frank Macomber. Her children’s bodies were found inside his stolen car.

___

