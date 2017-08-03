The Latest: Man on probation wishes for Christie’s nachos

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on Gov. Chris Christie restraining himself from dumping his nachos on a baseball fan who heckled him at a game (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

A former high school classmate of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who masterminded the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scheme says he wasn’t as lucky as a baseball fan who got away with heckling Christie at a Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs game.

Christie on Wednesday reminded people he didn’t dump his nachos on the Cubs fan who heckled him days earlier.

But former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey official David Wildstein tweets he wishes all Christie dumped on him “were some nachos.”

Wildstein contradicted Christie’s account that he didn’t know about the plot to deliberately create traffic jams at the bridge until months afterward and was sentenced last month to three years of probation. He said then he had put his faith “in a man who neither earned it nor deserved it.”

Christie wasn’t charged in the traffic jams scheme at one of the world’s busiest bridges.

___

3:30 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is reminding people he didn’t dump nachos on a Chicago Cubs fan who heckled him.

Speaking Wednesday at an event in Trenton, the Republican governor said won’t quit attending baseball games. The declaration came three days after he confronted a heckler at a Milwaukee Brewers-Cubs game.

Christie was carrying nachos when he was caught on video calling fan Brad Joseph a “big shot.” Christie says Joseph heckled him once, and that he confronted him after a second jibe.

Christie was loudly booed at a recent a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets after snagging a foul ball.

His next opportunity to be booed could come Friday when he attends the NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)